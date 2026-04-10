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Dry start before rain later today

Tracking Friday rain chances
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain timeline for Friday
Futureview
Posted

Waking up this morning, it is similar to yesterday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with clear skies.

Today stays warm, with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will start to increase once we get past the noon hour. We have rain chances hitting later in the day, with a chance of showers after 2 PM and then a better likelihood for rain and thunderstorms after 5 PM. Friday night keeps that unsettled feel around with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, and overnight lows near 50. We are not looking for severe weather from the cold front passing through the Tri-State.

By the time we wake up tomorrow, the rain will have moved out. High pressure builds in behind the front, and that will bring dry and cooler weather, with highs topping out in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Then on Sunday, it turns much warmer again, with highs into the low 80s.

THIS MORNING 
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 53

TODAY 
Mostly sunny AM
PM Clouds with rain chances
High: 77

TONIGHT
Rain exits
Cooler
Low: 50

SATURDAY 
Mostly sunny
Comfy
High: 70

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