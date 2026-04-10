Dry start before rain later today

Waking up this morning, it is similar to yesterday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with clear skies.

Today stays warm, with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will start to increase once we get past the noon hour. We have rain chances hitting later in the day, with a chance of showers after 2 PM and then a better likelihood for rain and thunderstorms after 5 PM. Friday night keeps that unsettled feel around with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, and overnight lows near 50. We are not looking for severe weather from the cold front passing through the Tri-State.

By the time we wake up tomorrow, the rain will have moved out. High pressure builds in behind the front, and that will bring dry and cooler weather, with highs topping out in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Then on Sunday, it turns much warmer again, with highs into the low 80s.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 53

TODAY

Mostly sunny AM

PM Clouds with rain chances

High: 77

TONIGHT

Rain exits

Cooler

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 70

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