Dry now, when rain arrives today

Temperatures are starting right around the freezing mark but feeling more like the teens and 20s. Winds this morning are 5-10 mph but expect these to increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Most of our Friday stays dry. There may be a few isolated showers this evening. Most of the rain will arrive closer to midnight. Temperatures will not drop tonight but will stay in the 50s. This is setting up Saturday to be one of those days where our high temperatures happen earlier in the day, and the temperatures fall throughout the rest of the day. Rain comes to an end before 8 a.m. for most of us.

With Saturday morning temperatures starting off warmer than the rest of the day, expect the day to mostly feel like 40s with skies eventually turning partly cloudy. Saturday night gets cold with temperatures falling back to the 20s and 30s.

If you're heading out to the Bengals game, expect a cool and cloudy day. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s, but we will stay dry.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday will be our two warmest days with highs in the 50s. We do have chances of rain on those two days. After that, temperatures throughout the next week fall to the low 40s for the highs.

FRIDAY

Chilly start

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers begin

Mild

Low: 50s but falling

SATURDAY

Morning showers

Falling temps

High: 40s for most of the day

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

Low: 25

