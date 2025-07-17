Dry morning, when storms pop later on today

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the majority of the Tri-State starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until midnight. Torrential downpours could lead to flash flooding with afternoon storms. Watch out in flood-prone areas, low spots, and around creeks, streams, and rivers.

WCPO Flood Watch

Thursday morning starts dry with a partly cloudy sky. Of course, it's still very humid, and it feels like we are wearing it! Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s today, with heat index values in the low 90s.

But today's forecast is mainly about when it’s going to storm. Isolated showers and storms will start in our western locations around 1-2 p.m. Then storms will slowly move east and grow in coverage as they impact the majority of our area for the rest of the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm is also possible, with damaging wind gusts as the only consideration beyond flooding.

WCPO 3 p.m. radar Thursday

WCPO 5 p.m. radar Thursday

Friday will bring another hot and humid forecast, but this comes as no surprise. We are stuck in this pattern for at least the next 11 days. Friday will warm to 85, with a partly cloudy sky and scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms likely

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated storm chance

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Spotty showers and storms

Still very humid

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========