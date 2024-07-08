Dry Monday then tracking the remnants of Beryl

When it comes to the summer months, our big soaking rain events normally come from an isolated, stationary thunderstorm or from remnants of a hurricane. The second of which is a more widespread event and something farmers bank on to feed their crops. This could very well be the forecast story this week as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl head northeast.

WCPO Beryl Rain



Beryl makes landfall in Texas this morning and will then slowly head northeast over the next 3 days. We'll start to see isolated showers starting on Tuesday afternoon, technically from a system ahead of the tropical moisture. But then on Wednesday, showers will move into the Ohio Valley, giving us the potential of soaking rainfall. But is this a guaranteed soaker? Not quite yet. Meteorologists are watching the path closely and the next 24 hours will tell us a lot once Beryl comes onshore.

In the meantime, our Monday forecast is going to be a hot one! Temperatures warm to 92 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It's a little sticky outside but the humidity isn't adding onto the temperature.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and dry with a low of 72 degrees. Then in the early afternoon, isolated showers and storms begin as a weak trough passes through the area. This hit or miss activity continues through the evening hours. There's a marginal risk for severe storms but like we've seen with the last few events, very little severe weather materializes. Damaging winds are the threat if something does turn stronger.

WCPO Tuesday storms



Then, widely scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday if the track of Beryl works out to give us showers and storms locally.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 70

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon storms

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 70

