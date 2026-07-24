Dry for the weekend but warming up

Overall, a nice boring forecast for the weekend. Starting off nice and comfortable again today with temperatures down into the 50s for most.

We warm close to 80 for a high with sunny skies.

Slightly warmer tonight as we will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we start our warm up but still not bad as we hit the low 80s. Humidity will tick up slightly.

However, Sunday will get hot and humid. Highs reach 90 and it will feel just shy of the 100.

While much of the weekend remains dry, the computer models indicate the chance for showers and thunderstorms will begin returning as we move into next week. Rain chances look to hold off until Monday and then we could see some scattered showers and storms into the afternoon and evening.

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