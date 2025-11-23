Dry for now, but rain moves in during holiday travel

A foggy start for some but sunshine quickly takes over and temperatures push a touch above average, into the mid 50s. This makes for some great weather for both the Bengals & FC Cincinnati.

As high pressure slides to our east, clouds start to move back in on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Ahead of our next cold front, some light rain will start to push in Monday night, but the rain will pick up into the Tuesday morning commute as the front gets closer. As some last-minute warmer air blows in ahead of the cold front, we could make it close to 60 degrees, even as the rain continues into the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, it will be breezy as the colder air moves in. Highs will be in the low 50s. There could also be some light pockets of leftover rain at times, keeping us mostly cloudy.

Thanksgiving will be dry, but it stays breezy with low 40s at best in the afternoon. At least there will be more sunshine!

The wind lightens up Friday, but it stays chilly for your Black Friday shopping with a high near 40.

We start to warm back up next weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 40s, but there's a small chance for rain by the end of the day. Rain will be more likely Sunday with upper 40s.

We'll start to dry out Monday, which will let us warm back up into the 50s.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Foggy areas

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Foggy areas

Low: 35

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Rain late

High 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========