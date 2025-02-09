Dry few days before snow chances move in

It's chilly out this morning as temperatures have dipped down to around 30 and wind chills are close to the teens in much of the area.

We stay chilly for most of the day as we see more clouds than sun with a little wind still sticking around. Temperatures will also end up a few degrees below average. We top out in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow is similar as we start off chilly, end up in the upper 30s and will be dry. We get more sunshine tomorrow but that won't help our temperatures a whole lot with winds still out of the north.

Then we turn our attention to Monday night/Tuesday morning. This is when we have our next chance for snow to move into the area. As of right now, it's not looking like anything substantial but the timing could mean some impacts. Currently we have a snow and winter mix moving in right around rush hour on Tuesday morning. Some models have this staying to our south, others have the northern edge of it reach the 275 loop. We will continue to keep an eye on the track and keep you updated.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 26

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 39

