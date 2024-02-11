Dry but cooler Sunday with all eyes on Monday's snow chance

As you wake up this morning there could be a few light showers in NKY but those move out around sunrise.

Clouds will stick around to start today but as we head into the afternoon there will be some decent clearing. That still allows for a high temperature into the low 50s for most areas, which is still 10-degrees above normal. Winds will still be out of the north around 5-10mph.

Now to the date we've had circled on the Super 9 Day Forecast for a while.. Monday.

Let's start with what we do know.. It will be a few degrees cooler as we only climb to 48°, but there is a system that moves in later in the day that we are watching closely. Right now, expect to see rain move in during the afternoon and evening which could lead to a painful commute home.

Overnight the rain turns to snow. Now, the big question will be the timing of the cold air as the system moves through. The best chance of snow will likely lie in southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. One model is pumping out very high values for the state of Indiana (close to a foot) while the majority of us struggle to get an inch or two.

That being said, another model has all of the tri state under a bullseye and getting 4+ inches. We should have a much better idea of this once the morning models come in and will post snow maps when that happens.

Mother Nature has blessed us with extremely warm air for about 5 days straight and that works in our favor for lower snow impact. Because while it could be snowing for a while, it will take a bit longer to see some, if any, accumulation, especially on the roadways.

TODAY

Clouds clearing

Above average, but cooler

High: 51

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling down

Low: 34

MONDAY

Afternoon Rain

Overnight Snow

High: 48

