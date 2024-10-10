Dry and warmer as we head into the weekend

Still not a whole lot going on in our forecast, which is certainly a good thing. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low 40s with clear skies. We see a lot of sunshine again and temperatures warm to around 70 for the afternoon high.

Baron Today

It will be even cooler tonight as we drop down to around 40°. There will be a few areas that are in the upper 30s when you walk out the door tomorrow morning. That being said, temperatures do climb a little bit warmer tomorrow we will actually be above average topping out in the load to mid 70s.

Baron Tomorrow

The big talk is really going to be about Hurricane Milton, as it made landfall last night. As the sun comes up we will get a lot better look at the damage and destruction on the West Coast of Florida and throughout the rest of the state. Nearly THREE MILLION customers were without power overnight.

Baron Power outages

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 43

TODAY

Sunshine

Comfy

High: 70

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Sunny

Warner

High: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

