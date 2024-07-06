Dry and warm weekend

After back to back rainy and stormy days, today will be much nicer all thanks to that cold front!
Expect sunny skies for the majority of the day but it will be on the warm side. Temperatures reach the mid 80s which is right around average for this time of the year. A helping factor will be our dew points have dropped big time so it won't be as humid.
Sunday should be very nice as well, but a tad warmer. Our high will be right at 86° with mostly sunny skies.
Next chance for rain looks to be early next week with showers and storms possible as early as Monday afternoon.
TODAY
Sunny
Less Humid
High: 85
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 65
SUDAY
Sunny
Warmer
High: 88
