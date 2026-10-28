Dry and warm weather continues, the latest on weekend rain chances

We are counting down the last days of October and the forecast remains warm and dry.

Wednesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Like the last few mornings, we'll probably see some river valley fog developing.

The sky goes from mostly sunny to sunny during the day. High pressure is settling into the region again, ensuring sunshine and warmth. Temperatures warm to 76 this afternoon.

Tonight's forecast will be clear and mild with a low of 50 degrees.

More sunshine is on tap for Thursday with a high of 77 degrees. This officially puts us 15 degrees above normal! Friday also stays warm and dry as highs reach the mid 70s.

Clouds are moving back in on Saturday. Rain will not move in thankfully and that provides a great forecast for our Trick-or-Treat hours. We'll start around 68 at 6 p.m. and cool to 64 by 8 p.m.

Sunday is the day that is still a bit little questionable in the extended forecast. We've been monitoring a rain chance but the weather models continue to waffle back and forth on rain coverage and timing that day. Yesterday morning, it looks like rain was a no-brainer and scattered showers would be around all afternoon. The newest data in this morning does not agree with that, with one model holding off rain until late Monday. I would suggest checking back in on Sunday's outlook, as it's not set in stone!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Patchy river valley fog

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to sunny

Warm

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Warm again

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 53

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