Dry and warm weather continues, the latest on weekend rain chances

We are counting down the last days of October and the forecast remains warm and dry.
Wednesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Like the last few mornings, we'll probably see some river valley fog developing.
The sky goes from mostly sunny to sunny during the day. High pressure is settling into the region again, ensuring sunshine and warmth. Temperatures warm to 76 this afternoon.
Tonight's forecast will be clear and mild with a low of 50 degrees.
More sunshine is on tap for Thursday with a high of 77 degrees. This officially puts us 15 degrees above normal! Friday also stays warm and dry as highs reach the mid 70s.
Clouds are moving back in on Saturday. Rain will not move in thankfully and that provides a great forecast for our Trick-or-Treat hours. We'll start around 68 at 6 p.m. and cool to 64 by 8 p.m.
Sunday is the day that is still a bit little questionable in the extended forecast. We've been monitoring a rain chance but the weather models continue to waffle back and forth on rain coverage and timing that day. Yesterday morning, it looks like rain was a no-brainer and scattered showers would be around all afternoon. The newest data in this morning does not agree with that, with one model holding off rain until late Monday. I would suggest checking back in on Sunday's outlook, as it's not set in stone!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Patchy river valley fog
Low: 50
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny to sunny
Warm
High: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 50
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warm again
High: 77
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 53
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports