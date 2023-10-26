Friday starts a string of wet days

While it's a quiet and dry now, we are going into a few days of wet weather. This culminates in some heavy rain on Sunday and likely a few thunderstorms too.

In the meantime, mostly cloudy skies continue and we stay mild with lows in the 60s for the morning rush. Plus, a few isolated showers are possible, mostly south of the river. the rest of the Friday will see scattered rain and a few downpours too. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

In fact, it's about the same forecast for Saturday too, but highs fall to the mid to upper 60s. However, a more potent rainmaker slides through the area on Sunday. Heavy rain and likely a couple of thunderstorms will break out before a wave of cold air sweeps into the Tri-State.

Next week, looks very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. Get the little ones out early for Halloween.

OVERNIGHT

Cloudy

mild

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Chance of storms

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Spotty downpours

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========