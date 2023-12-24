Dry and warm today before a soggy Christmas

Today for Christmas Eve, will arguably be the "best" day over the next few, but it still shows potential for a few isolated showers early in the day. The best timing is before 9 a.m. We'll hold onto those clouds, but mostly cloudy skies could break late day to see some brief sunshine, but don't expect a lot. Our temperatures will be WELL ABOVE normal, climbing towards 60 degrees. For perspective, the average high temperature is 41°. Wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph shouldn't be much of an issue. Skies should be dry for Santa Sunday night but that won't last long.

Christmas Day will unfortunately be a very dreary one with plenty of rain, wind, and clouds. At least it will be warm. The high temperature for Christmas Day will be around 57°. Spotty showers may start as early as 8 a.m., but the best rain will be after midday, picking up as the afternoon and evening moves on.

Rain will likely last through much of the evening and overnight into Tuesday. Winds will gust on Monday up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be 56° with spotty showers wrapping up. From there we have a colder trend with a few snow chances as we wrap up the week.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Showers early, then cloudy

Unseasonably warm

High: 60

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry for Santa!

Low: 46

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain building

Unseasonably warm & breezy

High: 57

