Dry and warm again with relief still a few days off

Not much change coming our way in the forecast. We are going to continue to see afternoon highs in the low/mid 80s with lots of sunshine.
Our average high should be low 70s so we are very much above average at this point.
The weekend is dry with highs in the mid 80s for both days. It looks like we could get back into the 70s mid week thanks to our next rain chance come Tuesday. Other than that, not much going on.
The latest drought report comes out this morning, we will update you once it is posted.
MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Calm
Low: 56
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Calm
Low: 57
FRIDAY
Sunny
Hot
High: 84
