Dry and seasonal start to the work week

It's a chilly start to the day with lows in the mid 20s. The sky is mostly clear as well.

The sky will be mostly sunny this morning and then clouds slowly build this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 43 degrees, just a touch cooler than what we saw on Sunday.

A quick moving system will pass through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday but it doesn't look like it will produce any rain. Temperatures warm nicely ahead of the system during the day with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday's system stalls to our south on Wednesday and this could be the focal point for a few light showers on Wednesday. Currently, there is very little moisture with this system and not a lot of consistency on timing, so check back for the latest. But hopefully it turns out to be a minor system. Highs on Wednesday warm to 52.

The pick of the week is Thursday as highs increase to the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Chilly start

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 34

==========

