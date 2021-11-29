Dry and seasonal start to the work week

It's a chilly start to the day with lows in the mid 20s. The sky is mostly clear as well.
The sky will be mostly sunny this morning and then clouds slowly build this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 43 degrees, just a touch cooler than what we saw on Sunday.
A quick moving system will pass through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday but it doesn't look like it will produce any rain. Temperatures warm nicely ahead of the system during the day with highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday's system stalls to our south on Wednesday and this could be the focal point for a few light showers on Wednesday. Currently, there is very little moisture with this system and not a lot of consistency on timing, so check back for the latest. But hopefully it turns out to be a minor system. Highs on Wednesday warm to 52.
The pick of the week is Thursday as highs increase to the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly sunny
Chilly start
Low: 24
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 35
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 51
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
Low: 34
