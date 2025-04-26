Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry and seasonal for the weekend

Drying out after the rain
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Today
Posted
and last updated

After a rainy Friday, we are looking at a dry and comfortable weekend.

Clouds will clear late this morning into the afternoon hours. We end up with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s for a high. FC Cincinnati kicks off at 2:30pm and it should be a great afternoon for some soccer at TQL.

Today
Today

Tonight we get a tad chilly. Clear skies and a northerly wind allow temps to fall to the low 40s by the time you wake up tomorrow.

It should be perfect tomorrow. The nice cool start will lead to an afternoon in the mid to upper 60 with sunny skies.

tomorrow
Tomorrow

Monday also will be nice but much warmer in the upper 70s.

Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk