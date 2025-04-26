Dry and seasonal for the weekend

After a rainy Friday, we are looking at a dry and comfortable weekend.

Clouds will clear late this morning into the afternoon hours. We end up with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s for a high. FC Cincinnati kicks off at 2:30pm and it should be a great afternoon for some soccer at TQL.

Tonight we get a tad chilly. Clear skies and a northerly wind allow temps to fall to the low 40s by the time you wake up tomorrow.

It should be perfect tomorrow. The nice cool start will lead to an afternoon in the mid to upper 60 with sunny skies.

Monday also will be nice but much warmer in the upper 70s.

Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

