Dry and hot stretch of weather ahead

We're seeing patchy fog this morning. Some areas can expect to see less than a mile of visibility at times. Most of this fog should clear up by about 9 a.m.

After the fog, expect a mostly clear sky! We'll warm up to the mid 80s and stay dry all day. Lows will be on the mild side with temperatures only falling to the low 60s.

Memorial Day will be hot and a little muggy. Highs will be even warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s! Expect to see mostly clear conditions throughout the day.

Ready for even more heat?? We're still expecting to hit 90 for Tuesday! Temperatures will still be warm Wednesday with chances for rain possible that day and Thursday. We'll see a slight cool down after that.

SUNDAY

A.M. fog

Mostly clear afternoon

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 63

MEMORIAL DAY

Mostly clear

Warmer!

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 67

