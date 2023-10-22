Dry and cool end to the weekend

Today will be mostly sunny, but northwest winds usher in cooler air, which keeps our high temperatures into the upper 50s for most. Those winds will still be brisk at times, gusting at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be the coldest of the bunch. Skies will stay clear and our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s for most areas. Don't be surprised if we have some areas of frost on Monday morning. Areas to the northeast of town will be the coldest, with the low to mid 30s possible. Winds should finally have calmed down. The majority of the area is under a Frost Advisory while a few eastern counties are under a Freeze Warning. Make sure to bring in any outdoor plants that you want to save our place a blanket over them.

Good news is, the chill doesn't last long. We see a nice warm up for most of the week including the 70s by Tuesday.

TODAY

Few clouds early

Mostly sunny

High: 59

TONIGHT

Mostly clear & cold

Patchy frost

Low: 35

TOMORROW

Cold Early

Mostly sunny

High: 65

