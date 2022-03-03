Drop in temperatures, clouds return

Temperatures continue to cool from north to south this morning but eventually, we'll all cool to the mid to upper 30s. While this isn't a huge drop from 24 hours ago, it will be more noticeable during the day as temperatures struggle to warm up.

The sky will be mostly cloudy today with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. This will slow the warming process leaving us with temperatures in the low 40s by noon and only up to a high of 44 this afternoon. There's also a small chance to see a few sprinkles this afternoon, potentially with a few snowflakes mixed in.

Jennifer Ketchmark Cooler Thursday highs



Temperatures dip into the mid 20s tonight under a partly cloudy sky and this should be about as cold as it gets for several days.

We'll start to rebound quickly on Friday. The day starts with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures warm back to 53 that afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase but it shouldn't turn mostly cloudy until the evening hours.

Saturday will bring about a gorgeous forecast. If you can, make plans to get outside! We'll see a mostly cloudy sky and a high of 69. And no rain is expected!

Sunday starts with soaking showers but it doesn't look like it will rain all day long. Temperatures end up near 70 again on Sunday. But heads up, we'll see more rounds of rain on Monday that will turn heavy at times. This will lead to flooding concerns yet again.

Jennifer Ketchmark Heavy rain returns next week



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Still cooling

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Milder

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 43

==========

