Dreary weather continues, more light rain

The cloudy forecast continues here in the Tri-State as an area of low pressure continues to spin just to our south.

First up this morning, we could see some fog but it shouldn't slow you down on the way to work. Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm to 76 this afternoon. The majority of the day will be cloudy with only moments of rain popping in this afternoon. It looks like any rain that we get will be light and isolated. It's a 30% rain chance.

The overnight hours will again be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible.

Tuesday's forecast will again be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll have another 30% chance for rain but there's a different reason we are seeing this rainfall. A cold front will move through the Tri-State in the afternoon hours, bringing isolated showers and storms. This front is bringing cooler and drier air back into the Ohio Valley.

WCPO Tuesday cold front



Wednesday's forecast will be a real taste of Fall. We'll start at 52 degrees and only warm to the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will be completely gone. It's a similar story for Thursday and Friday as highs warm a bit more.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Patchy fog

Low: 64

MONDAY

Overcast

Light, isolated showers

High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers and storms

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Cooling quickly

Low: 52

