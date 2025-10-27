Dreary stretch of weather begins, when rain returns too

It's time to kick off the final week of October and we have several weather things happening this week you should know about. So let's dive into it!

First up, clouds are rolling back in for our Monday forecast. The sky will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today as temperatures rise to 63 degrees. It's a nice, seasonal temperature. Moisture is building to our south as the day continues as well. This could bring in an isolated shower for northern Kentucky this evening, but most won't see rain today.

WCPO Slight rain chance Monday evening

Tuesday's forecast will be overcast. Temperatures start at 48 and warm to 58 degrees. We've been monitoring rain chances for Tuesday, and it really doesn't look like we'll see much rain today. It's possible that we could see an isolated shower in the afternoon hours, but that would be about it.

But rain is coming! Spotty light showers will begin Tuesday night. During the day on Wednesday, widespread showers will come down throughout much of the day. This is one of those true "washout" days. If you have plans for the day, focus on indoor options. For farmers, it will be a day off. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will also be on the chilly side. We'll only warm to 50 degrees.

WCPO Rainy Wednesday

A stacked low pressure system will continue to bring in more rain on Thursday. This will be another chilly day with a high around 50 again.

But this system gets out of here just in time for Halloween! Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 55 degrees. You'll want some layers for Trick or Treat hours and it looks like it's going to be a breezy day too.

