Dreary and cooler Thursday forecast

It's finally starting to look and feel more like November here in the Tri-State!

A cold front has stalled near the Ohio River, giving us a chance for isolated, light showers as we start the day. To the north and northwest, the sky is overcast. Temperatures start in the low 50s, and we'll warm to 62 degrees this afternoon. The average for early November is 57 degrees, so this is the first day this week that is relatively normal. When it comes to rain chances, our southern locations will see isolated showers through 10 a.m. but then we should dry out after that. Clouds will decrease from north to south later this afternoon as well.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler as lows drop to 40 degrees. Patchy river valley fog will be possible too.

Friday's forecast is lovely! Temperatures will warm to 64 degrees under a mostly sunny sky and a light northwest wind.

We are still monitoring the weekend forecast for exactly when rain will move in locally. Saturday will start dry and it looks like the bulk of the day should be dry. Some weather models show rain arriving in the evening hours, others show the overnight hours. Either way, most of Saturday is rain-free and mostly cloudy with a high of 64. Sunday will be a washout as rain moves through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few sprinkles

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler with river valley fog possible

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool & dry

Low: 42

