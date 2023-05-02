Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dreary and cool Tuesday forecast

Eyeing the weekend forecast for the Flying Pig Marathon
Cloudy Cincinnati Sky
Chris Granger
Cloudy Cincinnati Sky<br/>
Cloudy Cincinnati Sky
Posted at 3:14 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 03:24:08-04

What a way to kick off the month of May! Our Monday forecast was dreary and rainy with a high of only 48 degrees. And today, we are doing nearly the same thing again.

Temperatures start in the low 40s with an overcast sky. We shouldn't see as much rain out the door this morning. But scattered, light rain will redevelop this afternoon, especially for those of you that live in Ohio. Temperatures will struggle to warm again today, only topping out in the low 50s. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday afternoon rain chance
Tuesday afternoon rain chance

There is no doubt that this forecast isn't normal for early May. We should be averaging closer to 70 for daily highs. And we'll get there!

Wednesday will be a bit milder as temperatures rise to 59 degrees. Clouds will also decrease, revealing more afternoon sunshine. Thursday is partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 65 degrees.

Friday's forecast is the first day this week that we are close to "normal" for temperatures as we warm to 69 degrees. There will be a rain chance on Friday, but mainly southwest of Cincinnati. Elsewhere, clouds will return.

The Flying Pig weekend is upon us an the forecast still looks GREAT!. Saturday starts with a low of 46 degrees for the 10K race. We'll warm to 72 under a partly cloudy sky that afternoon. Sunday starts at 48 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and light wind. Our Sunday forecast still looks dry and warm, eventually topping out at 77 that afternoon.

Flying Pig Marathon Forecast
Flying Pig Marathon Forecast

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 42

TUESDAY
Cloudy sky
Afternoon showers
High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 37

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
A bit milder
High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cold
Low 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018