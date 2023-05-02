Dreary and cool Tuesday forecast

What a way to kick off the month of May! Our Monday forecast was dreary and rainy with a high of only 48 degrees. And today, we are doing nearly the same thing again.

Temperatures start in the low 40s with an overcast sky. We shouldn't see as much rain out the door this morning. But scattered, light rain will redevelop this afternoon, especially for those of you that live in Ohio. Temperatures will struggle to warm again today, only topping out in the low 50s. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday afternoon rain chance



There is no doubt that this forecast isn't normal for early May. We should be averaging closer to 70 for daily highs. And we'll get there!

Wednesday will be a bit milder as temperatures rise to 59 degrees. Clouds will also decrease, revealing more afternoon sunshine. Thursday is partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 65 degrees.

Friday's forecast is the first day this week that we are close to "normal" for temperatures as we warm to 69 degrees. There will be a rain chance on Friday, but mainly southwest of Cincinnati. Elsewhere, clouds will return.

The Flying Pig weekend is upon us an the forecast still looks GREAT!. Saturday starts with a low of 46 degrees for the 10K race. We'll warm to 72 under a partly cloudy sky that afternoon. Sunday starts at 48 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and light wind. Our Sunday forecast still looks dry and warm, eventually topping out at 77 that afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Flying Pig Marathon Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Cloudy sky

Afternoon showers

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit milder

High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low 38

