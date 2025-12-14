WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Done with snow, now comes the cold

The snow is done but now we focus on the cold.
Snow totals yesterday hovered in the 4-6inch sweet spot for most areas with a handful of places seeing 6+ inches.
Here's a look at some of the snow reports we've recieved. With the map being radar estimates. Overall, we stayed in the 4-6" range for alot of areas. Do you have different measurements? Let me know! pic.twitter.com/tsxJ3hii2I— Cameron Hardin (@WeathermanCam_) December 14, 2025
Waking up this morning wind chills are already down into the negatives and it won't get much better throughout the day.
If you are heading out to the Bengals game, please wear numerous layers and try to drink some hot chocolate!
Tomorrow will be just as cold in the morning and there's a good chance many schools will at least be on a 2 hour delay to start the week.
THIS MORNING
Dry
Very cold
Low: 4
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold
High: 13
TONIGHT
Staying cold
Negative wind chills
Low: 2
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 26
