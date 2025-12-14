Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Done with snow, now comes the cold

Sun zero wind chills for most of the day
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Mark's Evening Forecast
Posted
and last updated

The snow is done but now we focus on the cold.

Snow totals yesterday hovered in the 4-6inch sweet spot for most areas with a handful of places seeing 6+ inches.

Waking up this morning wind chills are already down into the negatives and it won't get much better throughout the day.

Wind Chills
Wind Chills

If you are heading out to the Bengals game, please wear numerous layers and try to drink some hot chocolate!

Today
Today

Tomorrow will be just as cold in the morning and there's a good chance many schools will at least be on a 2 hour delay to start the week.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

THIS MORNING
Dry
Very cold
Low: 4
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold
High: 13
TONIGHT
Staying cold
Negative wind chills
Low: 2
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 26

