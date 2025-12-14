WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Done with snow, now comes the cold

The snow is done but now we focus on the cold.

Snow totals yesterday hovered in the 4-6inch sweet spot for most areas with a handful of places seeing 6+ inches.

Here's a look at some of the snow reports we've recieved. With the map being radar estimates. Overall, we stayed in the 4-6" range for alot of areas. Do you have different measurements? Let me know! pic.twitter.com/tsxJ3hii2I — Cameron Hardin (@WeathermanCam_) December 14, 2025

Waking up this morning wind chills are already down into the negatives and it won't get much better throughout the day.

Baron Wind Chills

If you are heading out to the Bengals game, please wear numerous layers and try to drink some hot chocolate!

Baron Today

Tomorrow will be just as cold in the morning and there's a good chance many schools will at least be on a 2 hour delay to start the week.

Baron Tomorrow

THIS MORNING

Dry

Very cold

Low: 4

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Bitterly cold

High: 13

TONIGHT

Staying cold

Negative wind chills

Low: 2

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 26

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========