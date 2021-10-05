Dense morning fog, when it lifts

Fog. Dense fog. Enough to slow down.

If that doesn't get your attention, the fog certain will as you drive into Cincinnati this morning. We are down to zero visibility in spots, making it necessary to slow down. Fog will be thickest where we saw rain on Monday. Elsewhere, the fog will be patchy but could easily thicken with time too as we approach sunrise. Fog should last until 10 a.m. I'll let you know if a dense fog advisory gets issued but I would treat the morning as if one is in effect.

After the fog lifts, the sky will be mostly cloudy and a few pops of sunshine will break through this afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s and a brief, isolated shower cannot be ruled out. But it will be less rain than we saw yesterday.

Another area of low pressure is lifting up from the south and this will bring in scattered shower and isolated thunderstorm chances on Thursday. The best chance on rain and storms will be on Thursday as the area of low pressure lifts through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Especially in Cincinnati

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Warm

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon rain

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 64

==========

