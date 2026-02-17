Dense fog to start the day, warming even more this afternoon

A dense fog advisory is in effect again this morning for the majority of the Tri-State. This will be in effect until 10 a.m. and then the rest of the day will stay mostly cloudy. But at least the fog will dissipate a little earlier than what it did yesterday.

When it comes to temperatures, highs increase again, this time to 59 degrees. The average for mid-February is 44 degrees.

Mild air will stick around tonight as lows only drop to 52 degrees. The sky is expected to be overcast.

Wednesday will be a windy and warm day across our region. Temperatures warm to 67 degrees, just one degree shy of a record for the day. We'll see some isolated showers passing in the morning hours, but otherwise the rest of the day is mostly cloudy and mild.

A stronger area of low pressure is developing and heading our way on Thursday. The warm front lifts first in the early afternoon, producing a few showers and storms. Additional showers and storms will develop in the evening as well when the cold front passes through our region. We could see severe weather on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts will be of concern, and we might also be in a setup where an isolated tornado is possible.

WCPO Thursday storm setup

Cooler air will come back in behind this system. It's a slow cool down, so we'll see have nice weather to enjoy on Friday as highs still make it in to the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a great Friday evening for the first fish fries of the Lenten season!

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

A little milder

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Morning fog

To mostly cloudy

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Isolated morning showers

Overcast, warmer

High: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Cloudy and mild

Low: 46

