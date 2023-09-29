Dense fog to start the day, fantastic weekend forecast

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less in many locations. Fog should get worse as we approach sunrise and it will take a few hours for the fog to lift and dissipate today.

By the noon hour, the sky will still be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will decrease this afternoon giving us a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures rise to 79 for our high around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fog should develop again tonight and linger into Saturday morning. Temperatures cool to 58.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic. After a few dreary days, we'll get back to ample sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are trending above average for the weekend in the low 80s. And this warmer temperature setup isn't just for the weekend. We'll continue to see highs in the mid 80s into mid next week.

And there is very little rain in the forecast yet again. The next possible chance for rain that I'm seeing shows up on Thursday next week!

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Low visibility

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Morning fog

Turning partly cloudy

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Fog develops again

Cooler

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

