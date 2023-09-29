Watch Now
Dense fog to start the day

Your complete weekend forecast
Posted at 3:20 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 03:22:50-04

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less in many locations. Fog should get worse as we approach sunrise and it will take a few hours for the fog to lift and dissipate today.

By the noon hour, the sky will still be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will decrease this afternoon giving us a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures rise to 79 for our high around 4 to 5 p.m.

Fog should develop again tonight and linger into Saturday morning. Temperatures cool to 58.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic. After a few dreary days, we'll get back to ample sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are trending above average for the weekend in the low 80s. And this warmer temperature setup isn't just for the weekend. We'll continue to see highs in the mid 80s into mid next week.

And there is very little rain in the forecast yet again. The next possible chance for rain that I'm seeing shows up on Thursday next week!

MORNING RUSH
Dense fog
Low visibility
Low: 60

FRIDAY
Morning fog
Turning partly cloudy
High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT
Fog develops again
Cooler
Low: 58

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 58

SUNDAY
Sunshine
Warmer
High: 82

