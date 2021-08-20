Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

Friday morning starts with areas of dense fog especially along the Ohio River and to the south. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.



Dense Fog Advisory from midnight to 9AM for the highlighted counties. Spots culd drop to 1/4 mile visibility or less. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/Qbdw72fGDH — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 19, 2021

After the morning fog dissipates, the sky will be mostly sunny through the rest of the day. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to 86. It will feel more like the low 90s this afternoon. A slight rain chance also exists later this afternoon but it's only a 10% chance. Most locations won't get rain.

The weekend theme is hot and humid. While rain chances are relatively low both days, the combo of heat and humidity could lead to a random shower popping up the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for both days with heat indices in the mid to low 90s.

Heat will spill into next week as highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for several days in a row.

