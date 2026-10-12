Dense fog advisory until 11 a.m., then warmer temps

Areas of dense fog have developed for Monday morning. A dense fog advisory will be in effect for the majority of our counties until 11 a.m.

The sky will stay mostly cloudy into the early afternoon and then clouds will slowly decrease, revealing a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be warmer thanks to a steady southwest wind. Monday's high will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be another warm, above-average day. Temperatures start at64 and warm to 85 degrees. Tuesday's record high is 88 degrees from 1928. The sky will be sunny and southwest winds at 10 mph continue.

We are looking at a rainier pattern Wednesday through Friday morning. A slow moving system will bring in spotty rain chances in that time period and it will start to cool down temperatures as well. Especially on Friday, expect falling temperatures as the cold front moves out. The high Friday will be in the mid 60s in the morning hours.

We'll dry out for the coming weekend but it's getting cold! We'll start Saturday morning in the low 40s. Sunday morning we'll dip to the mid 30s with patchy frost possible.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Mild

Low: 51

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Mild

Low: 66

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