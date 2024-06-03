Dense Fog Advisory until 11 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the Tri-State. Fog is hit or miss but there are pockets of fog already visible in our cameras and you can see that it's down at the road level, legitimately dropping visibility for your commute.

Fog will linger well past sunrise and the deck of clouds will slowly rise in our sky, keeping it mostly cloudy until the noon hour. Then clouds decrease, giving us a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer today, warming to the mid 80s. With dew points also on the rise to the mid 60s, it will feel humid outside.

The forecast is dry tonight but it stays warm and muggy. We'll cool to 65.

Tuesday is a mostly dry day, but we'll need to watch the early evening hours for isolated storms. But the majority of the day is partly cloudy, warm and humid. We'll warm to the mid 80s again. If we were to see isolated storms, the best chance would be after 4 p.m.

An area of low pressure comes in on Wednesday and this will bring in our best, most likely chance for rain this week. We'll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Cloudy

Low: 64

MONDAY

Warmer and humid

Turning partly cloudy

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 66

