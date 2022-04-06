Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.

Fog has developed across the Tri-State, taking visibility down to a quarter mile or less. A dense fog advisory has been issued for all our counties through 10 a.m.

Before the fog full dissipates, rain will start moving into the Tri-State between 8-10 a.m. This will move from the west to the east as it spreads across our area. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be on the radar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's possible that we could see a strong to severe storm out of this activity. This risk of severe weather includes damaging wind gusts and a low end tornado threat. The latest SPC outlook has that risk over northern Kentucky and into southern Ohio. Below is a map of that severe outlook:

Jennifer Ketchmark Severe weather outlook



And here are a few snapshots breaking down 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. for your radar projection.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday at 9 a.m.



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday at noon



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday at 3 p.m.



So what's next? Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. A few light showers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours but it would be minor.

Friday and Saturday are the days that you need to know about. We are still looking at the chance for a wintry mix and we've added Saturday to that too. Temperatures will end up in the mid 40s at the warmest on both of these days. Snow is not expected to accumulate.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Milder

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

A few stronger storms

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 39

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts