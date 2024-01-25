Dense fog advisory until 1 p.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and this is a widespread event across the Tri-State.
Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm to 57 this afternoon. Fog will basically be around until it starts to rain. Rain should come up from the south between 1-3 p.m. and come down as light precipitation into the evening rush. Today's rainfall is no where near as heavy as what we saw on Wednesday with more than 1" of rain recorded. Today's rainfall amounts will be below .25" total.
We'll finally get a dry forecast on Friday but that doesn't mean we'll see the sun. The sky will stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a high of around 50 degrees. But it's one that where we aren't getting rain!
A system will come up from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This brings in more rain on Saturday during the day with cooler highs in the mid 40s. Then behind the low on Sunday, cold air is forced in on a north wind, dropping temperatures to around 40 for a high. But in the north flow and residual moisture, it's not out of the question to see some wet snow or a wintry mix during the day.
The forecast is much quieter next week. We'll see a string of relatively dry days and more sunshine popping back out between the clouds.
MORNING RUSH
Dense fog
Drizzle/mist
Low: 52
THURSDAY
Widespread fog until midday
Then light rain takes over
High: 57
THURSDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Not too cold
Low: 45
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Still mild
High: 50
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 38
