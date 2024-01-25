Dense fog advisory until 1 p.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and this is a widespread event across the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm to 57 this afternoon. Fog will basically be around until it starts to rain. Rain should come up from the south between 1-3 p.m. and come down as light precipitation into the evening rush. Today's rainfall is no where near as heavy as what we saw on Wednesday with more than 1" of rain recorded. Today's rainfall amounts will be below .25" total.

We'll finally get a dry forecast on Friday but that doesn't mean we'll see the sun. The sky will stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a high of around 50 degrees. But it's one that where we aren't getting rain!

A system will come up from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This brings in more rain on Saturday during the day with cooler highs in the mid 40s. Then behind the low on Sunday, cold air is forced in on a north wind, dropping temperatures to around 40 for a high. But in the north flow and residual moisture, it's not out of the question to see some wet snow or a wintry mix during the day.

The forecast is much quieter next week. We'll see a string of relatively dry days and more sunshine popping back out between the clouds.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Drizzle/mist

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Widespread fog until midday

Then light rain takes over

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Not too cold

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Still mild

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 38

