Dense fog advisory, plus afternoon rain

Highs in the 40s
Cincygram: Fog blankets Downtown, creating unique sights of city lights
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
Streaks of light on a foggy night.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 04:34:48-05

We're dealing with another foggy morning. There is a DENSE FOG ADVISORY out for Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, and Mason counties until 10 a.m. Visibility is down to half a mile or less.

Morning temperatures are starting in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Today's highs aren't much warmer that where we're starting this morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Scattered showers start this afternoon and end before midnight. We may see a few leftover showers tonight, but most of us will be dry with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Heading to the Bengals game?? Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. We will stay dry with light winds coming out of the north.

Monday starts off cooler, but we'll see a slight warmup mid-week with increased chances for rain Wednesday. After that, temperatures take a dive at the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s!

SATURDAY
Patchy fog
Afternoon showers
High: 49

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Light winds
Low: 40

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Near seasonal
High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Much cooler
Low: 32

