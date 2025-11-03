Dense fog advisory in effect, then an ideal Fall day

It's the first full week of November, and the forecast is looking relatively normal until it goes completely wonky! You don't want to miss what's coming our way!

First up, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for all of our Kentucky counties and Clermont, Brown, Adams, and Highland County. Areas of fog will be hit or miss on your way to work and school today.

Our Monday forecast is looking lovely. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and warm to 59° this afternoon. This is considered "normal" for this time of year. The sky will be mostly sunny as well, a nice change from our dreary weekend. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight's forecast will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 36.

Tuesday is another ideal day. The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to 60.

So where does the wonky weather happen? The first item that pops up this week is a cold front that brings rain into Friday's forecast.

But it's a second cold front coming in Sunday that should get your attention! It will bring in a slight rain chance, but it will also bring in a blast of cold air! Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Sunday, and by Monday, the high only reaches 40 degrees! Overnight temperatures could fall into the upper 20s as well.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Cool

Low: 38

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 59

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 44

