Dense fog advisory in effect, little to no rain today

A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for the following counties: Butler, Hamilton (OH), Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union County (IN). This will be in effect until 10 a.m. Expect visibility down to a quarter mile or less at times. Elsewhere, it will be overcast and hazy in the distance.

This is all due to SOAKING rain that many of us saw on Monday. And what a beautiful thing it was. Check out the rainfall totals:

WCPO Rainfall estimates from Monday

We won't see as much rain today. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning and then it will turns partly cloudy this afternoon. Precipitation chances are at 10% or less for the day, so you should be able to go forward with any outdoor plans. Temperatures top out at 79 degrees, and it's still humid outside.

Another chance for showers and storms will return the forecast for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. Currently, that focus is on a damaging wind threat. We'll see scattered showers in the morning hours before a break in precipitation in the early afternoon. This is when temperatures rise to the mid 70s and energy starts to build. It's in the evening hours that we'll see another round of showers and storms, and this is when severe weather could develop.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

Thursday brings another chance for showers in the Tri-State. Temperatures will end up in the mid-70s and it's another dreary day for us, but much-needed rain again.

Friday's rain chance is 20% or less and highs end up in the mid 70s. It should be a nice evening for our Friday night football games!

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Overcast otherwise

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated, light rain

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

A few strong to severe storms possible

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 65

