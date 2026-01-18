Deep freeze for several days until midweek

Get ready for a stretch of bitter cold that’s going to stick around for a few days. Afternoon highs will stay locked in the 20s through Wednesday, and the mornings will feel even colder.

We start Sunday morning in the teens, with wind chills dipping into the single digits. Despite some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures only climb into the mid-20s, and it will still feel more like the upper teens once you factor in the wind.

Sunday night, a few spotty snow showers could brush parts of the Tri-State, but many areas stay dry. If you do see snow, any accumulation would be very minor. Monday stays cold, with highs in the low 20s under a mix of sun and clouds.

As we observe MLK Day on Monday, expect mostly sunny skies, but it stays cold with highs only in the low to mid-20s.

Tuesday morning begins in the single digits, but plenty of sunshine helps us rebound into the mid-20s during the afternoon.

A warming trend finally kicks in Wednesday as winds turn southerly, pushing temperatures above freezing and closer to average, with highs in the upper 30s. We stay in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to late Friday night into Saturday morning, there’s a better chance for snow across the Tri-State. There’s still some uncertainty on timing and how much could stick, so that’s something we’ll be watching closely. Weekend highs look to stay near 30 both days.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Much colder

High: 26

SUNDAY NIGHT

Spotty snow

Cold

Low: 15

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Frigid

High: 21

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Single-digits

High: 6

