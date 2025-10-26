Decreasing clouds, ideal football weather

After a cloudy Saturday with overcast skies, Sunday will bring more sunshine. Expect fewer clouds at kickoff when the Bengals take on the Jets at 1 p.m., with temperatures near 60 degrees. Highs should reach around 62 degrees by the end of the game.

High pressure will keep rain chances very low during the day. However, wet weather may return Sunday evening for areas south of the Ohio River, including parts of Northern Kentucky. Another slight chance for rain Monday evening.

Highs return to the low 60s on Monday before cooler air settles in midweek. Expect below-normal highs in the mid-50s Tuesday, holding steady around 55 degrees through late week.

Rain chances increase midweek, with several wet days expected. As of now, Halloween looks dry!

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool

High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT

Becoming cloudy

Spotty rain

Low: 44

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain overnight

Low: 46

