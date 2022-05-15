Watch
Decent start to Sunday, more storms tonight

Rain starts after 10 p.m.
Twitter | @VMill
Clouds move in over Downtown as a storm moves through the Tri-State -- May 23, 2019
Posted at 4:01 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 04:01:52-04

After an eventful Saturday afternoon and evening, we're starting Sunday on the calm side. Expect a few areas to see patchy fog this morning. Our temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s. We'll generally see a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

We'll be dry at the start of The Who concert at TQL Stadium. Rain arrives after 10 p.m., so anyone out around that time will likely run into some rain. We could see thunderstorms turn strong to severe along with strong winds and the possibility of hail. Our Indiana counties are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather, while the rest of the Tri-State is under a MARGINAL RISK.

Most of the rain clears out before the Monday morning commute. Lows start in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will start off mostly cloudy, eventually becoming partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We stay into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances for rain return Wednesday. Highs are back in the 80s by Thursday.

SUNDAY:
A.M. patchy fog
Partly cloudy
High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT:
T'storms after 10 p.m.
Severe possible
Low: 59

MONDAY:
A.M. rain
Mostly to partly cloudy
High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 54

