Dealing with our coldest weather since May

Happy Saturday! Grab that Pumpkin Spice latte and your hoodie because it is here. SWEATER WEATHER!

Temps this morning are into the upper 30s and low 40s this morning! This is our coolest morning since May 4th (35°)! #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #ohwx #inwx #nkywx pic.twitter.com/jbsTrWZ2fs — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) October 7, 2023

Temperatures as you wake up on this Saturday are hanging out into the low to mid 40s as clouds continue to move in from the northwest. Those clouds will linger with us through the morning hours as we stay mostly cloudy through noon. Winds will be brisk from the west at 10 to 15 mph. That is leading to a slight chill in the air this morning. The afternoon should be very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the upper 50s. Temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees colder than where we should be for this time of the year. It will likely be a 25 to 30 degree temperature swing since last Tuesday.

Overnight into Sunday morning will be even colder than what we have seen so far. Temperatures overnight will range from 37° to 41°. Certainly cold enough to warrant turning on the heat in the house/apartment. Winds overnight will be breezy at times as well. Gusting from the west at 5 to 10 mph, which will actually lead to a wind chill into the low 30s at times for some spots.

Sunday starts off clear and sunny, but clouds will build through the day as a disturbance comes through. That may also lead to a few isolated showers through Sunday afternoon. Nothing will be heavy if we see anything. Winds will be breezy again, gusting at 10 to 20 mph. High temperatures on Sunday will be into the upper 50s, right around 59°,

The better rain chances will be overnight and into early Monday morning as a quick moving low pressure system will sweep in from the northwest. That will move so quickly that we will likely be dry by the time most people wake up Monday morning. Clouds will linger into the mid morning. Monday will be slightly warmer with the low 60s on the way. From there we will start to warm up as we head into the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will likely return us into the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool & breezy

High: 59

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Even colder

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy & cool

Scattered showers

Low: 45

