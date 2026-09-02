Day 4 of the heatwave, still no rain in the forecast

It's another sunny and hot day here in the Tri-State. It's also day 4 of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher.

We ended up rising to 94 degrees on Tuesday. Today's temperatures should be similar, topping out around 95 degrees. Dew points are not rising today, so heat index values will be near 100 degrees, but not too much higher than that. The sky will be sunny again thanks to high pressure centered to our south.

A heat advisory is in effect again today and will be in effect on Thursday too.

The sky stays clear again tonight and we'll cool to 75.

Thursday is another day with hot temperatures. Highs increase to 96 degrees and our heat index will be around 100-102 degrees. We'll see the chance for an isolated pop up storm in the heat of the afternoon but most of us won't get rainfall.

We are watching a chance for showers and storms late Thursday night and into Friday's forecast. Currently, it looks like the better chance for storms is up in the Columbus region, but we are on the edge of this and it's a weather setup that isn't set in stone. But again, this wouldn't be until Thursday night or Friday morning.

Isolated storms will be possible on Friday as the ridge of high pressure weakens to the south. Highs still end up in the low 90s and levels of humidity will increase.

Looking ahead to the Riverfest on Sunday, it still looks like we are good to go. Highs top out in mid 80s that afternoon with lower levels of humidity. By the time fireworks begin, we'll see temperatures in the mid 70s!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Feels like 100°

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 75

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100°

High: 96

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Partly cloudy

Low: 75

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