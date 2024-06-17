Watch Now
Dangerously hot, feeling close to 100 this week

Heat Advisory until Friday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 3:48 AM, Jun 17, 2024

The entire Tri-State is now under a HEAT ADVISORY starting today at noon until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs this week be in the 90s but will feel closer to 100.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s. It is already feeling sticky as we continue to get warm, moist air from the south. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could be heavy at times, while some communities will only see brief rainfall if anything at all. Highs today will climb to the low-90s with heat indices close to 100 degrees.

Don't expect much relief from the heat tonight. Temperatures only fall to the low to mid-70s.

There is another chance for spotty showers Tuesday as the afternoon temperature rises.

The heat story continues the rest of the week. Highs by Thursday will reach the mid to upper 90s. The next time we potentially fall below 90 will be Sunday.

TODAY
Heat Advisory
Spotty Storms
High: 93

TONIGHT
Muggy
Mostly cloudy
Low: 74

TUESDAY
Muggy
Feeling close to 100
High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT
Warm
Mostly cloudy
Low: 74

