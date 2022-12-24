Dangerously cold temps stick around: when snow returns

Winter Storm Advisory until 1 p.m. : possibility of blowing snow and gusts up to 35 mph

Wind Chill Advisory until 4 p.m. : temperatures feeling like -20 degrees

No snow today, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. We're starting around 0 degrees for most places but feeling like -20 to -30 at times. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs only rising to the low teens. Wind gusts will be up to 45 mph, which could lead to areas with blowing snow. Roadways are still covered in snow and there is the potential for spots of patchy ice. Lows tonight will fall to the single digits with mostly cloudy skies, but at least we will be above 0.

Expect more sunshine for Christmas Day. Highs will rise to the mid to upper teens. We are not expecting to see snow, but don't be surprised if you do still see blowing snow because of the wind. Wind chills will be in the -5 to -15 degree range. Lows Sunday night fall to the single digits again.

Here comes the snow! We're watching a system moving in. It should be in our area after midnight Sunday with most of it fading out by noon. Snowfall amounts will be around 1-2 inches with highs in the low to mid 20s. We eventually make it to the freezing mark Tuesday.

Tired of the cold? Warmer temperatures are expected by mid week with highs back in the 50s! We'll also see a few more chances for rain.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dangerously cold

High: 14

SATURDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Windy

Low: 6

CHRISTMAS DAY

Partly cloudy

Feeling like -5 to -15 degrees

High: 18

CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Still very cold!

Low: 8

