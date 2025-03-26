Daily rain chances, Reds Opening Day forecast

This morning, the skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are dipping into the mid- to mid-30s. If the winds stay calm enough, some patchy frost could be in a few spots.
Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but a northwest breeze keeps things cooler than usual. Highs top out in the low 50s, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.
A chance for rain in the forecast - not a washout. Parade starts with cloudy skies, then keeping an eye on rain by 2pm towards the end of the parade route - still high energy for the big day! #wcpo
REDS OPENING DAY PARADE FORECAST pic.twitter.com/rxVwGSUYUc
— KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) March 26, 2025
For Reds Opening Day on Thursday, we start off sunny and dry. Clouds build by midday, and a few showers could pop up—meaning we might have to dodge some raindrops for the Findlay Market Parade and first pitch. Highs will be in the upper 50s, nearing 60°.
The weekend looks wet, and we’re keeping a close eye on Sunday. Early signs point to the potential for stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our area at a slight risk for severe weather, which is rare this far out. This is one to watch, so check back for updates.
RUSH HOUR
Light rain ending
Clearing out
Low: 32
WEDNESDAY
A mix of sun and clouds
Spotty rain chance
Highs: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Possible frost
Low: 35
THURSDAY
Increasing clouds by midday
Scattered rain by 2 p.m.
High: 58
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports