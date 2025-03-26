Daily rain chances, Reds Opening Day forecast

This morning, the skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are dipping into the mid- to mid-30s. If the winds stay calm enough, some patchy frost could be in a few spots.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but a northwest breeze keeps things cooler than usual. Highs top out in the low 50s, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

A chance for rain in the forecast - not a washout. Parade starts with cloudy skies, then keeping an eye on rain by 2pm towards the end of the parade route - still high energy for the big day! #wcpo

REDS OPENING DAY PARADE FORECAST pic.twitter.com/rxVwGSUYUc — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) March 26, 2025

For Reds Opening Day on Thursday, we start off sunny and dry. Clouds build by midday, and a few showers could pop up—meaning we might have to dodge some raindrops for the Findlay Market Parade and first pitch. Highs will be in the upper 50s, nearing 60°.

The weekend looks wet, and we’re keeping a close eye on Sunday. Early signs point to the potential for stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our area at a slight risk for severe weather, which is rare this far out. This is one to watch, so check back for updates.

RUSH HOUR

Light rain ending

Clearing out

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds

Spotty rain chance

Highs: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Possible frost

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Increasing clouds by midday

Scattered rain by 2 p.m.

High: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========