Countdown to Christmas... will we see snow?

The days are ticking by quickly and Christmas is less than a week away. The forecast is finally settling back to colder, more December-like levels. But will we see snow for Christmas Day? Unfortunately, no.

Our Sunday outlook is definitely colder as temperatures start around 30 degrees and only warm to 40. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning but we should start to see a few more rays of sun popping through this afternoon.

Clouds move out tonight and this ensures a cold night with a low of 26 degrees.

A few minor cold fronts will pass this week, none of which bring any precipitation. But each front does keep in the cooler air. This means a mostly sunny forecast is expected Monday through Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s. Seasonal for this week is 42, so this is what I would consider quite normal.

Temperatures warm later this week and actually rise to the low 50s on Christmas Eve. If we see any type of precipitation on Christmas Day, it will be rain in the early morning hours followed by a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 26

MONDAY

Sunny sky

Seasonal

High: 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 27

==========

