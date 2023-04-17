Could we really see a few snowflakes today?

We are in for a cold and windy day and yes, I'm using the "s" word in the forecast!

Colder air has wrapped in behind Sunday's cold front and that has allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 30s for Monday morning. We'll see an isolated rain chance for the start of the day. To the north where temperatures are a few degrees colder, it's possible that a wet snowflake could mix in too!

Scattered, light showers will pass in the afternoon hours as a weak trough passes through the Ohio Valley. This will bring in breezy winds too! Winds will be in from the west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. But again, to the north, I wouldn't rule out a snowflake or even graupel mixing in with the rain. Temperatures are technically warming to the mid to upper 40s, but the freezing level is slow low in the clouds above us that any consistent rain shower could pull that colder air down, resulting in that wintry mix. Nothing will stick or accumulate.

Clouds decrease tonight and temperatures drop to the mid 30s. It's possible to the north that we could see some patchy frost in the morning hours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday morning lows



Tuesday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. Wednesday we'll jump to the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky!

The next chance for rain this week comes in on Friday with a cold front. We'll see showers and storms on Friday and more wrap around moisture on Saturday too. Temperatures cool to start the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy and breezy

Isolated showers

Low: 39

MONDAY

Cloudy with spotty rain

Brief wintry mix chance to the north

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Chilly

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 41

