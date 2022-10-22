Could this be the best weekend forecast this month?

Get ready for a great feeling weekend! We're expecting to be warm and dry!

Morning temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s but feeling just a couple of degrees cooler. This is mild compared to the past few days we've seen. Winds this morning are 5-10 mph and will be 10-15 mph in the afternoon, coming out of the south. Highs will rise to the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Most of us will be a good 10 degrees above average. This weekend's high pressure hangs around the area, keeping us dry until Tuesday. Lows tonight will fall into the low 50s, which is also above average, with increasing clouds.

Heading to the Bengals game Sunday? The tailgating forecast looks amazing! Morning temperatures will start in the 50s. For the afternoon, we'll be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s! The kickoff temperature will be 72. Sunday night cools to the low 50s with a mostly clear sky.

The workweek starts off dry and warm. Monday will see highs in the mid to upper 70s again! Tuesday will have similar temperatures, but models agree there will be rain starting later that day. The exact timing is still being worked out but expect rain to move in late Tuesday into our Wednesday. Temperatures finally start falling back to seasonal Wednesday into the weekend.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 53

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Even warmer

High: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Above seasonal

Low: 51

