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Coolest day of the week, the latest of storm timing this weekend

Cool and mostly sunny Thursday
Spring sunset
Fred Sticklen - Lenoxburg, KY
Spring sunset
Spring sunset
Posted
and last updated

It's the coolest day of the week but with dry weather in the forecast, it makes for another easy day to get outside.

Temperatures start in the mid-40s and warm to 66 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds are expected from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky will again be clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop to the mid 40s.

Clouds are returning on Friday, but our rain chances are looking rather slim. We might see an isolated shower around midday, but that's only a 20% chance. Temperatures increase to the low 70s for a seasonal day and winds shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Isolated showers Friday
Isolated showers Friday

Showers are storms will return Friday night. This is the start of a stormy 24 hours. We'll see scattered showers and storms Friday morning, midday and into the afternoon and evening hours. If you have outdoor plans, you'll want to check the radar before heading outside. Highs increase to the low 80s. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out Saturday.

Saturday morning storms
Saturday morning storms
Saturday evening storms
Saturday evening storms
SPC Saturday
SPC Saturday

Temperatures continue to warm to Sunday, increasing to 86 degrees. Rain shouldn't be an issue and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Monday brings near record-breaking temperatures! Highs are expected around 90-92° under a partly cloudy sky. The record for Monday is 93° set in 1962.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 45

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool and dry
High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 45

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 60

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