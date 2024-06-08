Cooler weekend with a few rain chances

Overall, the conditions look good for the weekend but today will see more clouds than sun. Then, tomorrow will see more sun than clouds. Plus, we have a chance for a shower mixed in too.
Temperatures warm slowly from the upper 50s this morning and it stays comfy most of the day. Another perfect day out at GABP.
The weekend, overall, looks pretty good, but we do have a quick chance of rain this afternoon into early Sunday. However, the chance of rain remains small and light. Enjoy the nice conditions the next few days because we are trending warmer again later next week.
TODAY
Partly Sunny
Chance Showers
High: 78
TONIGHT
Chance showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 57
SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
Chance For Quick Shower
High: 78
