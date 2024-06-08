Watch Now
Cooler weekend with a few rain chances

Temperatures remain below average
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:17 AM, Jun 08, 2024

Overall, the conditions look good for the weekend but today will see more clouds than sun. Then, tomorrow will see more sun than clouds. Plus, we have a chance for a shower mixed in too.

Temperatures warm slowly from the upper 50s this morning and it stays comfy most of the day. Another perfect day out at GABP.

The weekend, overall, looks pretty good, but we do have a quick chance of rain this afternoon into early Sunday. However, the chance of rain remains small and light. Enjoy the nice conditions the next few days because we are trending warmer again later next week.

Saturday
Saturday

TODAY

Partly Sunny
Chance Showers
High: 78

TONIGHT
Chance showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 57

SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
Chance For Quick Shower
High: 78

 

