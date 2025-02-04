Cooler Tuesday after record warmth on Monday

First, we must acknowledge that we hit 70 degrees on Monday, setting a new record high for Feb. 3.
Today's forecast is not as warm. A cold front has moved through the area, and temperatures will be colder. We'll start in the mid-30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Then, as the sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon, we'll warm to the mid-40s.
Clouds are rolling back in tonight, and we'll cool to 30 degrees.
This week's next weather story is the upcoming round of low pressure that will impact our forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. As the warm front lifts, scattered showers will return on Wednesday afternoon. This will be cold rain, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Scattered showers will continue through the evening. Then, overnight, the cold front will move through, bringing a few thunderstorms to the area. Rain chances will continue on Thursday as the front slowly moves through the Ohio Valley.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 36
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 46
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool and dry
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY
Overcast
Showers in the afternoon
High: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain likely, slowly rising temps
A few storms
Low: 36
